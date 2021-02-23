Disney+’s Stargirl Sequel Expands Cast With Judy Greer

Just a day after announcing development on the project, the cast for the sequel to Disney+’s acclaimed adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s Stargirl has already begun expanding as Judy Greer (Ant-Man and the Wasp) has signed on for the film, according to Deadline.

The upcoming sequel is also set to bring back most of its creative team and will feature new cast members including Elijah Richardson (When They See Us) as the new romantic lead, and Michael Penn, who is also set to write and perform original music for the film. Sources report that Greer has signed on to star as Ana, the titular protagonist’s mother who is moving with her to Los Angeles as she goes to work on a film.

The first film’s co-writer Kirsten Hahn will return as an executive producer along with Jerry Spinelli. Original producers Jordan Horowitz, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, and Lee Stollman are again set to produce. Further casting for the film, which is to be loosely based on the novel sequel Love, Stargirl, is currently underway.

Based on author Jerry Spinelli’s coming-of-age novel of the same name, Stargirl was a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world.

Stargirl was directed by Julia Hart from a screenplay by Kristin Hahn and Julia Hart & and Hahn with Jordan Horowitz.

The first film starred singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal as Stargirl Caraway, Graham Verchere (Fargo, The Good Doctor) as Leo Borlock, and Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) as Archie Brubaker. It will also be featuring Karan Brar (Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Kevin, Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Gloria and Maximiliano Hernandez (Scandal) as Mr. Rabineau.

(Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

