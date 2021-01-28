Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Teaser Sets Premiere Date

Disney+ has released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming The Mighty Ducks spinoff series titled The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, featuring Emilio Estevez’s return as Coach Gordon Bombay, who will again help rebuild the titular hockey team along with Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham. The series is scheduled to make its debut on Friday, March 26, 2021. Check out the video in the player below!

In the 10-episode season set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Based on the 1992 sports comedy-drama film, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will star Good Boys’ Brady Noon, Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), and original star Emilio Estevez (The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo’s Fire). The series will also feature Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Steve Brill, the original creator, writer, and executive producer of all three films, which spawned an NHL franchise, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens, 13 Going On 30) are co-creators and will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Michael Spiller serves as executive producer/director on the series, with James Griffiths serving as director/EP on the Pilot. Emilio Estevez is an executive producer and Lauren Graham is co-executive producer. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jon Avnet and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.

The original film was directed by Stephen Herek. It starred Estevez as Gordon Bombay, a successful attorney who later became the coach of a local youth hockey team after he was sentenced to community service as a punishment for drunk driving. After some self-realization, Estevez’s Gordon helped the underdog team by teaching them the techniques he learned when he was a kid which led them to win the state championship.

