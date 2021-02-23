DNEG Developing Animated Film Adaptation of The Great Gatsby

DNEG developing animated film adaptation of The Great Gatsby

While Vikings creator Michael Hirst is currently at work developing a series adaptation of the iconic novel at A+E, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby is gearing up to find new life on the big screen as visual effects house DNEG have been work on an animated take on the novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in the Roaring Twenties on Long Island, the story of Fitzgerald’s celebrated novel centers on narrator Nick Carraway as he begins building a friendship with mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and learns of his obsession to reunite with his former lover, Daisy Buchanan.

“Gatsby continues to cast a powerful spell over readers unlike any other book in American letters,” producer William Joyce said in a statement. “Much of the power of Gatsby comes from the enchantment of Fitzgerald’s prose. He created a vivid dreamscape that, to some degree, has eluded filmmakers since the silent era. The previous film versions were constrained by live action, but innovative animation could finally realize the elusive quality of the novel.”

The animated adaptation is set to be penned by Brian Selznick, whose notable previous works include The Invention of Hugo Cabret that was brought to life on the big screen in 2011 with Martin Scorsese at the helm and Wonderstruck, which was adapted into film by Selznick and Todd Haynes in 2017. Joyce is set to produce the film alongside Michael Siegel and DNEG Senior VP of Creative Production David Prescott.

Gatsby has been adapted into film numerous times, including the Warner Baxter-led iteration in 1926, 1949’s Alan Ladd starrer, 1974’s with Robert Redford and Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 effort with Leonardo DiCaprio in the titular role.

