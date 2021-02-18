Donald Glover Inks Eight-Figure Overall Deal With Amazon

After partnering with FX for nearly four years, two-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Donald Glover is making a move as he exits his multi-year deal from the now-Disney-owned network and has inked a lucrative eight-figure, multi-year overall deal with Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new first-look deal with the streaming platform came days after the acclaimed multihyphenate took to Instagram with Solo co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to announce that the two were partnering with Amazon to star in, co-create and executive produce the series adaptation of the box office hit romantic action comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Sources report that the deal has been in the works for weeks, with his brother and Atlanta collaborator Stephen Glover also signing an agreement with the service, and will see the Community alum executive produce various projects at Amazon.

Word comes that one of the projects in development is a potential series entitled Hive from writer Janine Nabers (Watchmen) that will center on a Beyoncé-like figure, with a writers room reportedly already being put together with one of the potential writers joining the room including Malia Obama.

Though the new deal may see Glover shift some focus to projects at Amazon, sources note that it will not impact his Emmy-winning dramedy Atlanta and that production is currently being eyed for a March start date, with plans to film its third and fourth seasons back-to-back in the hopes of returning the series to the air as son as possible. While the future of the show past its fourth season is currently unknown, especially as Glover will reportedly go right from Atlanta to Smith, he has set a carve-out in the agreement that will allow him to continue work on the latter should he elect to keep the series going.

Glover’s deal with FX originally came on the heels of Atlanta‘s acclaimed first season with plans for multiple series to spawn from it, including an animated Deadpool series that he and Stephen would showrun, executive produce and write though due to creative differences between the duo and FXX, namely over an episode regarding pop star Taylor Swift, the series was scrapped. (Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

