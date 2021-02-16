Don’t Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde Praises Cast as Filming Officially Wraps

Production has finally been completed on actress-director Olivia Wilde’s highly-anticipated thriller Don’t Worry Darling, after experiencing a temporary filming setback last November when a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. To celebrate the production wrap, Wilde took to Instagram to dedicate individual posts to each of Don’t Worry Darling‘s cast including Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Grammy nominee Harry Styles, and Chris Pine.

In her posts, which you can check out below, she praises Pugh for her astonishing work in the film. She also praises Styles for his humility, grace, and talent while also expressing gratitude to Pine for his instant support in her latest directorial effort.

Originally written by Carey and Shane Van Dyke, Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller about a 1950’s housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth to her perfect life. It’s also described as a pertinent story for the Time’s Up era and Wilde’s producing and writing collaborator Katie Silberman will rewrite the script and produce the film alongside Wilde and Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee.

The film will also star Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Harry Styles (Dunkirk), Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman), and Wilde in a key supporting role. It will also feature Kiki Layne (The Old Guard), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, Eternals), Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, Kate Berlant, Sydney Chandler, Asif Ali, Timothy Simons, and Ari’el Stachel.

New Line Cinema was eager to work with Wilde following her directorial debut Booksmart. Wilde will also star in and produce the film, alongside Silbermann and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment. The film will also be executive produced by Catherine Hardwicke, Shane Van Dyke and Carey Van Dyke with Daria Cercek and Celia Khong set to oversee the project on behalf of New Line.

Part of the deal includes an asking budget around $20 million, fees for acting, directing, for Silberman’s rewrite, and the “rare” backend. The outlet reports that the filmmakers and producers of Don’t Worry Darling stand to receive 50 percent in profit participation once the movie breaks even. The last time a deal was made like this was between Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips’ The Hangover.

