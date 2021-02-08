Dungeons & Dragons Movie Adds Michelle Rodriguez & Justice Smith

Paramount Pictures, Hasbro, and eOne’s Dungeons & Dragons movie has added Michelle Rodriguez (F9) and Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) to star alongside Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984) in the adaptation (via Deadline). The project is based on Hasbro’s hugely popular game franchise.

A synopsis for the film has not yet been released. Duo Johnathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Game Night) will direct as well as pen the script based on a draft by Michael Gilio.

Role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons first became popular in 1974, and since then has amassed millions of players and fans worldwide. The hugely popular property has also influenced numerous writers, directors, game designers and other creative professionals throughout its four decades. The feature was first announced in 2013 wherein a rights-dispute began between the studio and Hasbro (parent company of publisher Wizards of the Coast), but the issues were resolved last year and the film remains in development.

First adapted for the small screen as an animated television series in 1983, Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson’s iconic RPG was turned into a live-action feature film in 2000 directed by Courtney Solomon. The film was neither a critical nor financial success, but it did lead to a telefilm sequel with 2005’s Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God and a direct-to-DVD follow-up with Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness in 2012.

Dungeons & Dragons, which is being co-produced and co-financed by Hasbro, eOne, and Paramount Pictures, with the former handling distribution in the UK and Canada while Paramount distributes everywhere else, is currently slated for a May 27, 2022 release. Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with eOne, Hasbro’s entertainment arm, with Hasbro’s Brian Goldner also producing.

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images & Jun Sato/WireImage via Getty Images)

