Dwayne Johnson Runs for President in New Young Rock Trailer

Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to reveal a brand new Young Rock trailer for NBC’s newest comedy series, providing us with a better look at the sitcom’s story which is based on Johnson’s childhood and teenage years. The video also features the blockbuster star as he runs for the U.S. presidency in 2032. Set to debut on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, you can check out the video in the player below!

Our 1st official trailer for @NBC’s #YoungRock. Humbly shaking my head at the wild Forrest Gump-ish life I’ve lived. And man the lessons I learned along the way from loved ones who now walk in the clouds. Look forward to making ya laugh & maybe a little bit more. FEB 16th! pic.twitter.com/gVdP5XhIz5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 26, 2021

In addition, the EW also brings word that Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) and Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) are appearing in the series with Park set to portray himself as an actor who transitioned into journalism. Meanwhile, Dawson will be playing the role of General Monica Jackson, who described as a resilient leader, confident and steadfast in her decisions. Park and Dawson’s characters, which have both appeared briefly in the new trailer, will be part of Johnson’s presidential campaign.

Young Rock will be an that will be inspired by Dwayne Johnson‘s unbelievable childhood which he likens to Tom Hanks’ award-winning film Forrest Gump. Johnson, who has also signed on as an executive producer through his Seven Bucks Productions banner, is expected to appear in each episode. He previously starred in HBO’s sports drama Ballers which aired its final season last year.

The 11-episode sitcom will star Adrian Groulx as Johnson at age 10, Bradley Constant as Johnson at age 15 and Uli Latukefu (Marco Polo) as Johnson from the ages of 18 to 20, when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami. Stacey Leilua is taking on the role of Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, with his late father being played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Ana Tuisila will play Johnson’s grandmother, Lia Maivia.

Young Rock is co-written by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, who will also serve as executive producers along with Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras. The series is a co-production between Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions.

Khan is best known as the creator of ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat which is based on chef Eddie Huang’s life. Starring Randall Park and Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu, the series is currently airing its sixth and final season.

