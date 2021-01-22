Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho Pushed Back to Late October

Following yesterday’s numerous release delays for high-profile films such as No Time to Die and Uncharted, it looks like another highly-anticipated project is getting delayed again. Acclaimed director Edgar Wright took to Twitter to announce that the release of his upcoming horror film Last Night in Soho has been pushed back for the second time due to the ongoing pandemic. Originally set for an April 23, 2021 release, the Anya Taylor-Joy-led film will now arrive in theaters on Friday, October 22, 2021, just in time for Halloween.

Some news – my new film @lastnightinsoho will now be coming out later in the year. I know some of you may be disappointed, but my hope is more of you will be able to experience it as we intended; in the dark, on a big screen, with an audience. See you at the movies…10/22/21 pic.twitter.com/9DH4alnEyv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 22, 2021

The new date will see Wright’s film competing directly with Paramount’s G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes.

From Focus Features and Working Title Films, Last Night in Soho will star Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace, Jojo Rabbit) as Eloise, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, The Queen’s Gambit), and Emmy Award-nominated actor Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who).

Plot details are light on the movie, but Wright calls it a psychological horror-thriller in the vein of Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion. Wright co-wrote the script for the film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful). The film will take place in London’s Soho district.

“I realised I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright told Empire about the movie. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead, you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Nira Park, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Wright will produce. Focus Features and Film4 will co-finance the film. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.

