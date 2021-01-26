Egerton & Walter Hauser Eyed for Apple TV+’s In With the Devil Series

Egerton & Walter Hauser eyed for Apple TV+’s In With the Devil series

While already set to star in the streaming platform’s Tetris biopic feature, Taron Egerton is expanding his relationship with Apple TV+ as he has signed on to star in its series adaptation of James Keene’s In With the Devil with Paul Walter Hauser in talks to join, according to Deadline.

Published in 2011, the true crime memoir centers on the author, the son of a policeman and standout football player headed for a pro career in Chicago who makes a wrong turn in life and is sent to prison for a decades-long sentence with no chance of parole. A few months in to his sentence, Keene is approached by the prosecutor who put him behind bars with a chance to free himself by getting chummy with convicted killer Larry Hall, who may soon be released on parole, and get him to confess to two murders and ensure he stays in prison and would get Keene an unconditional release from prison.

The series, which is set to be a six-hour adaptation of the novel, is being adapted by bestselling crime author and celebrated screenwriter Dennis Lehane (Mystic River) and is set to be be directed by Michaël R. Roskam, who previously worked with Lehane on The Drop, the feature adaptation of his short story “Animal Rescue.”

The rights to the novel were first acquired by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment shortly after its publishing a decade ago, with plans to adapt it into a series at HBO in the same vein as True Detective and The Night Of, but the project fell apart after former HBO head Richard Plepler left the WarnerMedia network and created his Eden Productions banner.

Apple Studios will produce the project alongside Lehane, Egerton and Roskam, with Imperative Entertainment’s Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin, Plepler, Ryan Friedkin, Emjag Productions’ Scott Lambert and Alexandra Milchan, Keene and Kary Antholis all attached as executive producers.

