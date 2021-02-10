Elisabeth Moss Joins Isaac & Gyllenhaal in Making of The Godfather Film

Elisabeth Moss joins Isaac & Gyllenhaal in making of The Godfather film

Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss has officially signed on to star opposite Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal in Academy Award winner Barry Levinson’s untitled drama film about the “legendary and wild battles” behind the making of 1972’s The Godfather, according to Deadline.

“I’ve wanted to work with her for a long time,” Levinson said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited about her joining the film. Every performance of Elisabeth’s is nothing short of exceptional.”

The film, which was previously titled as Francis and The Godfather, is based on a Black List script written by Andrew Farotte, which was redeveloped by Levinson. Golden Globe winner Isaac (Ex Machina) will play the role of The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola with Oscar nominee Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler, Brokeback Mountain) portraying producer Robert Evans and Moss set as Francis Ford Coppola’s wife Eleanor.

Coppola was 31 at the time of developing the film, determined to convince Evans and the studio to allow him to shoot expensively in New York, set in the time period of a novel which would become a big bestseller. This after the original Mario Puzo script was set in contemporary Kansas City. Among the other debates was the idea to gamble on Marlon Brando, an eclectic character who hadn’t been in a hit film in years, to play mob family patriarch Don Corleone (for which he would win the Best Actor prize), and also Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, a character who slowly evolved from a desire to get far away from the family business to taking it over when it was clear his father would be murdered even after a bungled assassination attempt. Evans, who took the top job after a career as an actor, had pressures all his own, as the studio was in danger of closing up shop. There was also the uneasy discussions with real mobsters who were none too pleased to have their dirty business to be aired in a major studio film.

Coppola reportedly gave his approval for Francis and the Godfather, saying: “Any move that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile!”

The film will be directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Bugsy, Dopesick). Echo Lake Entertainment’s Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff, and Andrew Spaulding will produce along with Kevin Turen, Jon Levin, and Baltimore Pictures’ Jason Sosnoff.

Moss is best known for her role as Offred/June in Hulu’s series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s classic novel The Handmaid’s Tale which had earned her two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress. She recently starred in Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man and Josephine Decker’s Shirley film. Moss will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s star-studded dramedy The French Dispatch and Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins.

(Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

