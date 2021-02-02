Elizabeth Faith Ludlow Joins Suicide Squad Spinoff Peacemaker

Elizabeth Faith Ludlow joins James Gunn’s Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker

James Gunn continues to build up the cast for his upcoming Peacemaker series on HBO Max. According to the man himself, via his Instagram account, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Goliath) have joined the production as recurring characters named Keeya and Jamil. You can check out the official post below!

Welcome @ElizabethLudlow & @Riz_Manji! I’ve been working with these 2 this week & they’ve been killing it. FUN FACT: Elizabeth was in GOTG Vol 2 but she was an alien so I didn’t recognize her when she auditioned – I didn’t know we had worked together until I cast her a 2nd time! https://t.co/TVMRf2ut8V pic.twitter.com/rseKDEnDp0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 1, 2021

Elizabeth Faith Ludlow has appeared in a number of well-known productions, including the TV series The Walking Dead and the big budget monster flick Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Rizwan Manji appeared in the series Schitt’s Creek and films such as The Wolf of Wall Street and Transformers.

Peacemaker will spin out of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and feature John Cena reprising his role as the title character. Previously, Gunn recruited Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chris Conrad to play supporting roles on the show as well. Peacemaker will also see Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland reprising their The Suicide Squad roles as John Economos and Emilia Harcourt, respectively. The series is currently shooting in Vancouver.

