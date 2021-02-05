Emma Corrin Joins Harry Styles in Amazon’s My Policeman Film

Emma Corrin joins Harry Styles in Amazon’s My Policeman film

According to Deadline, The Crown breakout star Emma Corrin has officially signed on for one of the leading roles opposite singer-songwriter Harry Styles in Amazon Studios’ upcoming film adaptation of author Bethan Roberts’ queer romance novel titled My Policeman. Lily James (Baby Driver) was previously in talks for the female lead.

Corrin is best known for her acclaimed portrayal of Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown. For her performance in the Netflix drama, she recently scored her first Golden Globe and SAG nominations for Best Actress.

First published in 2012, My Policeman is set during the 1950s in Brighton. It tells the story complicated love story of three people consists of a school teacher named Marion as she falls in love with a closeted gay policeman named Tom Burgess, who in turned falls in love with museum curator Patrick.

The official synopsis reads: “Inspired by the life of E.M. Forster and his relationship with his long-time companion Bob Buckingham and his wife, this is an exquisitely told, tragic tale of thwarted love

It is in 1950s’ Brighton that Marion first catches sight of Tom. He teaches her to swim in the shadow of the pier and Marion is smitten—determined her love will be enough for them both. A few years later in Brighton Museum Patrick meets Tom. Patrick is besotted with Tom and opens his eyes to a glamorous, sophisticated new world. Tom is their policeman, and in this age it is safer for him to marry Marion. The two lovers must share him, until one of them breaks and three lives are destroyed.”

According to the outlet, the film adaptation will take place in the late 1990s, when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

The untitled film will be directed by Tony winner Michael Grandage from a script written by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner. It will be produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Robbie Rogers through their Berlanti Schechter Productions banner along with Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd. Production is scheduled to start next year.

This marks Styles’ latest movie project after over three years since his appearance in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war film Dunkirk. He has also recently been cast in Olivia Wilde’s period thriller film Don’t Worry, Darling starring alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

