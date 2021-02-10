Enter ComingSoon’s Greenland Blu-ray Giveaway From UPHE!

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has provided ComingSoon.net with three Blu-ray copies of the well-received Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin-led disaster thriller Greenland! To enter for your chance to win, simply email your name with the subject line “GREENLAND” to ComingSoonContests@gmail.com and three winners (must be within the U.S.) will be selected by Monday, February 15!

Bonus Features On Blu-ray, DVD and Digital

  • Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Director Ric Roman Waugh
  • Humanity – Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Director Ric Roman Waugh and VFX Supervisor Mark Massicotte take audiences behind the scenes of the exhilarating story
  • Feature Commentary with Director Ric Roman Waugh and Producer Basil Iwanyk

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Greenland also stars Morena Baccarin (DeadpoolV) and Scott Glenn (The Hunt for Red OctoberThe Silence of the Lambs). The movie is written by Chris Sparling (BuriedThe Sea of Trees) with revisions by Mitchell LaFortune.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Shot CallerSnitch), the film is being produced by Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk (Sicario, John Wick), who also had a hand in development, alongside Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-BASE production company. Anton is both producing and fully financing the picture, while CAA Media Finance arranged its financing, as well as represented the project’s domestic rights alongside Anton.

Greenland currently available to purchase on VOD platforms, Blu-ray and DVD!

MENU