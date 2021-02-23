Enter ComingSoon’s Sacrifice Blu-ray Giveaway From Epic Pictures!

Enter ComingSoon’s Sacrifice Blu-ray giveaway from Epic Pictures!

As the Lovecraftian chiller officially hits shelves on Blu-ray, Epic Pictures has provided ComingSoon.net with a complimentary copy of the Barbara Crampton-starring Sacrifice which one special reader can win! To enter, all you have to do is email ComingSoonContests@gmail.com with your name and the subject line “SACRIFICE” and one winner (must be within the U.S.) will be chosen on Friday, February 26!

RELATED: CS Video: Sacrifice Interview With Horror Genre Icon Barbara Crampton!

New Yorker Isaac and his pregnant wife return to a remote Norwegian village of his birth to claim an unexpected inheritance. Here they find themselves caught in a nightmare as an ancient evil awakens to claim a birthright of its own.

The film is co-written and co-directed by Andy Collier and Tor Mian (The Sky in Bloom, Charismata) and sees Crampton starring alongside Dag Sorlie (That’s Interesting), Erik Lundin (Happy Hour in Paradise, Blue Eyes), Jack Kristiansen (Under the Crystal Dome, Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey), Johanna Adde Dahl, Ludovic Hughes (Murder Maps, Ride), Lukas Loughran (The Postcard Killings, Krypton) and Sophie Stevens (The Black Palace, The Haunted).

Click here to digitally rent or purchase Sacrifice!

Crampton’s first dive into the world of H.P. Lovecraft came with one of her breakout roles in 1985’s adaptation of Re-Animator and would continue with her celebrated work in the following year’s From Beyond. Other notable roles of hers in the horror genre include Stuart Gordon’s Castle Freak, Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett’s You’re Next, Ted Geoghegan’s We Are Still Here and Jackson Stewart’s Beyond the Gates.

RELATED: Exclusive Sator Clip Teases Chilling Indie Horror Treat

Sacrifice is now in select theaters, on video on demand platforms and Blu-ray!

The post Enter ComingSoon’s Sacrifice Blu-ray Giveaway From Epic Pictures! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.