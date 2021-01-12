Episode Count & Length For MCU Shows Including Loki, She-Hulk Revealed

Episode Count & Length For MCU Shows Including Loki, She-Hulk Revealed

In a recent interview with Collider, when asked about the estimated runtimes for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ shows, Marvel CCO Kevin Feige confirmed that each series will feature different episode counts and lengths. Feige revealed that highly-anticipated MCU shows Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Moon Knight are developed as six-episode seasons with 40-50 minutes of runtime per episode. While She-Hulk is being described as a legal comedy expected to consists of ten 30-minute long episodes.

“Well, we’re looking a little differently. We’re looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes,” Feige explained. “So, for instance, WandaVision started that way and Falcon and the Winter Soldier as 30 minutes, but because it’s streaming, it’s Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But She-Hulk, for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes.”

RELATED: Secret Invasion: Feige Explains Decision to Adapt Major Comic Story

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War) as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities–and their patience. The upcoming series will kick off on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.

Loki will feature the return of Golden Globe winner Tom Hiddleston as the fan-favorite mischievous titular villain. Hiddleston last portrayed the God of Mischief in last year’s highest-grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame, where he successfully had stolen the Tesseract during Iron Man and Ant Man’s failed attempt to retrieve it. The series will make its debut this May.

RELATED: Full Schedule for Disney 2021 Movies and TV Shows Released

The Moon Knight series is being written and developed by The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater with all episodes set to be directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab. Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac was previously in talks for the titular role, with a cinematographer for the series confirming earlier this month that the Star Wars alum was indeed set as the lead.

She-Hulk is being developed and written by Jessica Gao, who is the Emmy-winning scribe behind Rick and Morty‘s acclaimed Season 3 episode “Pickle Rick.” It will be led by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Tatiana Maslany who will take on the titular role as Jennifer Walters. Joining her is Tim Roth, who will be reprising his role as Abomination from the Edward Norton-led The Incredible Hulk.

The post Episode Count & Length For MCU Shows Including Loki, She-Hulk Revealed appeared first on ComingSoon.net.