Ethan Hawke Discusses Why He Joined Disney+ Moon Knight Series

Ethan Hawke Discusses Why He Joined Disney+ Moon Knight Series

We recently learned that actor Ethan Hawke had signed up to co-star alongside Oscar Isaac in the Disney+ series Moon Knight. Now the actor, in a recent interview with The Ringer, has opened up about why he decided to take on the role. You can watch the interview below!

Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac in a TV show together? @ChrisRyan77 and @andygreenwald couldn’t be more excited for it. : https://t.co/OnZBbBh9YX pic.twitter.com/iF6SPp5HVB — The Ringer (@ringer) February 20, 2021

“A lot of it… is Oscar to me, to be honest with you,” said the actor. “I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?!”

Hawke also tipped his hat to director Mohamed Diab, who he described as a “serious artist.”

RELATED: Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four Gets a New Pre-Production Update

The Moon Knight series is being written and developed by The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater with episodes set to be directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Golden Globe winner Isaac was previously in talks for the titular role, with a cinematographer for the series confirming earlier this month that the Star Wars alum was indeed set as the lead.

Pick up a copy of the comics here!

The project was officially announced by Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige last year along with two other MCU shows for Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. This marks the iconic superheroes’ live-action debut who are also expected to be featured in future MCU films.

Created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975 for “Werewolf by Night” #32, Moon Knight is the alter ego of Marc Spector, a Jewish-American rabbi’s son who grew up to become a heavyweight boxer and then a U.S. Marine.

RELATED: Disney+ Unveils First Trailer for Marvel Animated Series What If…?

Spector, a mercenary who has numerous alter egos such as cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant, in order to better fight the criminal underworld. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu after being left for dead on a mission in Egypt. Most recently, he was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight.

The post Ethan Hawke Discusses Why He Joined Disney+ Moon Knight Series appeared first on ComingSoon.net.