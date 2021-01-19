Euphoria Second Special Episode to Premiere Early on HBO Max

The second special episode of the Emmy-winning HBO drama series Euphoria will receive an early premiere on HBO Max beginning Friday, January 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT in advance of its HBO premiere on Sunday, January 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. You can check out the trailer for the episode in the player below!

The second special episode, directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with Levinson. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

The first special episode, “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” debuted December 6 on HBO and had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max starting December 4. It was the #1 most social program on premium cable throughout that weekend (Nielsen Social).

Euphoria received three Primetime Emmy awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Euphoria is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

