Exclusive Burn It All Trailer & Poster Starring Elizabeth Cotter

ComingSoon.net is debuting the exclusive trailer and poster for Vertical Entertainment’s upcoming action movie Burn It All, starring Elizabeth Cotter (Z Nation). You can check out the trailer now in the player below as well as the full poster!

With a history of men dominating her fate, a broken woman (Cotter) returns to her hometown to bury her mother only to find a violent organ smuggling ring already has the body and wants no witnesses, but by trying to extinguish her they spark an inferno.

The thriller is written and directed by Brady Hall (Scrapper, 7 Witches) and also stars Emily Gateley (Aberdeen), Ryan Postell (Big Trouble In Seattle), Elena Flory-Barnes (Flight Mode), and Greg Michaels (Cthulhu).

Burn It All is produced by Deborah Capstone, Nancy Frye, and Amanda ‘Rae’ Jones. It will be released on VOD on February 19, 2021, from Vertical Entertainment.

