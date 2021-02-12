Exclusive Clips of TCM’s Romantic Weekend Getaway With Flannery, Cantone & Mankiewicz!

ComingSoon.net has three exclusive clips from TCM’s upcoming Romantic Weekend Getaway, featuring Kate Flannery (The Office), Mario Cantone (Sex and the City), Ben Mankiewicz (What the Flick?!), and more, highlighting the network’s Valentine’s Day weekend celebration. You can check out the videos in the players below as well as the full Romantic Weekend Getaway schedule!

TCM’s Romantic Weekend Getaway will feature three days of cinema’s greatest love stories, running all during Valentine’s Day weekend (February 12-14). The movies include Casablanca, West Side Story, From Here to Eternity, Roman Holiday, The Way We Were — all the classics!

The TCM Romantic Weekend Getaway is scheduled as follows:

Friday, February 12:

8:00 PM – Casablanca (1942)

10:00 PM – West Side Story (1961)

12:45 AM – Marty (1955)

2:30 AM – Crossing Delancey (1988)

4:30 AM – Brief Encounter (1945)

Saturday, February 13

6:15 AM – Love Affair (1939)

8:00 AM – The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

10:00 AM – From Here to Eternity (1953)

12:15 PM – Gigi (1958)

2:30 PM – Doctor Zhivago (1965)

6:00 PM – Magnificent Obsession (1954)

8:00 PM – Roman Holiday (1953)

10:15 PM – Pillow Talk (1959)

12:15 AM – The Goodbye Girl (1977)

2:15 AM – The Philadelphia Story (1940)

4:15 AM – Woman of the Year (1942)

Saturday, February 14

6:00 AM – The Enchanted Cottage (1945)

7:45 AM – Swing Time (1936)

9:30 AM – Wuthering Heights (1939)

11:30 AM – It Happened One Night (1934)

1:30 PM – A Patch of Blue (1965)

3:30 PM – The Lady Eve (1941)

5:45 PM – Now, Voyager (1942)

8:00 PM – The Age of Innocence (1993)

10:30 PM – The Way We Were (1973)

12:45 AM – City Lights (1931)

2:30 AM – The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)

4:15 AM – Sunday in New York (1963)

