Exclusive Days of the Bagnold Summer Clip From Simon Bird’s Feature Directorial Debut

Exclusive Days of the Bagnold Summer Clip From Simon Bird’s Feature Directorial Debut

ComingSoon.net has an exclusive clip from the upcoming comedy Days of the Bagnold Summer, based on the graphic novel by Joff Winterhart. Helmed by The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird in his feature directorial debut, you can check out the clip for the movie now in the player below!

RELATED: Exclusive The Arbors Trailer Promises a Creepy Crawly Nightmare

In Days of the Bagnold Summer, a teenager spends his summer listening to heavy metal music and trying to get along with his librarian mom.

Pick up your copy of the graphic novel here!

Featuring an original soundtrack from indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian, the movie stars Monica Dolan (Pride), Earl Cave (True History of the Kelly Gang), Rob Brydon (The Trip). The film was adapted by Lisa Owens.

RELATED: Exclusive Honour Clip Featuring Keeley Hawes in the BritBox Limited-Run Drama

The adaptation is produced by Matthew James Wilkinson and executive produced by James Appleton, James Atherton, Reinhard Besser, Will Clarke, Walter Mair, Andy Mayson, Jan Pace, Mike Runagall, and Pat Wintersgill.

Days of the Bagnold Summer will arrive in theaters, virtual cinema, and Digital platforms on Friday, February 19.

The post Exclusive Days of the Bagnold Summer Clip From Simon Bird’s Feature Directorial Debut appeared first on ComingSoon.net.