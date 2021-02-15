Exclusive Honour Clip Featuring Keeley Hawes in the BritBox Limited-Run Drama

Exclusive Honour Clip Featuring Keeley Hawes in the BritBox Limited-Run Drama

ComingSoon.net has an exclusive clip from the crime drama Honour, featuring Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) in the BritBox miniseries. The two-part limited-run drama will be airing as one TV-movie on Tuesday, February 16 on the streamer. You can check out the clip now in the player below!

RELATED: Exclusive The Pembrokeshire Murders Clip Featuring Luke Evans

The true-crime drama revolves around Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode (Hawes) and her real-life journey to bring to justice the killers of Banaz Mahmod, a young Londoner murdered by her own family for falling in love with the wrong man.

Appalled by the fact Banaz came to her colleagues five times in fear of her life only to be dismissed, Caroline vows that she would not rest until she finally got justice. It was a promise that quickly became all-consuming professionally and personally.

RELATED: BritBox Unveils What’s Coming to the Streamer in February 2021

Honour is directed by Richard Laxton (Mum, Mrs. Wilson) and written by Gwyneth Hughes (Five Days, Vanity Fair).

The post Exclusive Honour Clip Featuring Keeley Hawes in the BritBox Limited-Run Drama appeared first on ComingSoon.net.