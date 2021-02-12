Exclusive: Kathryn Newton & Kyle Allen on Time Bandits 40th Anniversary

Exclusive: Kathryn Newton & Kyle Allen on Time Bandits 40th Anniversary

While chatting with the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things adaptation, stars Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen discussed the 40th anniversary of Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits, starring Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall, and John Cleese, and shared how the 1981 classic inspired their characters. You can check out the interview in the player below and click here to watch the movie!

Based on the short story by Lev Grossman, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day.

The film is led by Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen, who will both next be seen in high-profile films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and West Side Story, respectively. The film will also feature Jermaine Harris, Anna Mikami, Josh Hamilton and Cleo Fraser.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is directed by Ian Samuels from a screenplay written by Grossman. It is produced by Akiva Goldsman through his Weed Road Pictures. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video!

