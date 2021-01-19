Exclusive Let Him Go Clip Featuring Kevin Costner & Diane Lane

ComingSoon.net has an exclusive Let Him Go behind-the-scenes clip featuring stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as well as writer/director/producer Thomas Bezucha and producer Paula Mazur. The clip dives into the strong relationship between George (Costner) and Margaret (Lane), and the exploration of their deep love, their grief, and their determination to save the boy as they advance towards their destiny. The film is available now on Digital and will be released on Blu-ray on February 2 from Universal Pictures. You can check out the clip below and order your copy of the movie here!

Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Pick up a copy of the book here!

Let Him Go is led by two-time Oscar winner Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves) and Oscar nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful), who first appeared together as Jonathan and Martha Kent in Zack Snyder’s 2013 Man of Steel. It also stars Lesley Manville, Will Brittain, Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, and Booboo Stewart.

Based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson, the film is written and directed by Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone). Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of The Mazur Kaplan Company produce alongside Bezucha. Kimi Armstrong Stein, Jeffrey Lampert, Costner, and Rod Lake executive produce.

