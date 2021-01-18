Exclusive: Liam Neeson Reflects on Excalibur 40th Anniversary

Exclusive: Liam Neeson reflects on Excalibur’s 40th anniversary

Well before he would take to the stars as a Jedi Master or fight across Europe to save his daughter from kidnappers, Oscar nominee Liam Neeson could be found in the hills of Ireland for one of his breakout roles in 1981’s medieval fantasy epic Excalibur. While chatting with the star for his latest action-thriller The Marksman, we looked back with Neeson on the occasion of John Boorman’s Excalibur 40th anniversary, which can be viewed in the player below!

RELATED: Exclusive: Jennifer Connelly Talks The Rocketeer 30th Anniversary & Sequel

Co-written by Rospo Pallenberg (The Emerald Forest) and Boorman and helmed by the latter, Excalibur is based on the 15th century Arthurian romance Le Morte d’Arthur by Thomas Malory and centers on Merlin the magician as he helps Arthur Pendragon unite the Britons around the Round Table of Camelot, even as dark forces conspire to tear it apart.

Click here to rent or purchase Excalibur!

The cast for the film included Nigel Terry (FeardotCom, Troy) as Arthur, Nicol Williamson (The Exorcist III, Spawn) as Merlin, Nicholas Clay (Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lionheart) as Lancelot, Cherie Lunghi (Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Viper in the Fist) as Guenevere, Helen Mirren (The Queen, Hobbs & Shaw) as Morgana, Neson as Gawain, Gabriel Byrne (End of Days, The Usual Suspects) as Uther Pendragon, Corin Redgrave (Four Weddings and a Funeral, In The Name of The Father) as Gorlois, Duke of Cornwall and Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard, Green Room) as Leondegrance.

RELATED: Exclusive: Russell Crowe Reflects on Gladiator’s 20th Anniversary

The Marksman is now available in select theaters!

The post Exclusive: Liam Neeson Reflects on Excalibur 40th Anniversary appeared first on ComingSoon.net.