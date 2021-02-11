Exclusive: Noah Centineo Talks Working With Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam

Exclusive: Noah Centineo talks working with Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam

While speaking with Noah Centineo about his upcoming Netflix movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever, ComingSoon.net had a chance to ask Centineo about his impending DC role as Al Rothstein, aka Atom Smasher, in Warner Bros.’ Black Adam, and his excitement about starring alongside Dwayne Johnson. You can check out what Centineo had to say about the project in the player below!

RELATED: CS Video: Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Talk To All the Boys: Always and Forever

During its appearance at last year’s DC FanDome event, it was revealed that the film would feature the appearances of Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone to set up the Justice Society of America, while also bringing word that Hawkgirl would have to remain absent for the time being. Over the years, many superheroines have assumed the secret identity of Hawkgirl. The only recurring element is her partner/romantic interest Hawkman since it’s nearly impossible to see one without the other. Recently, fans saw the Shiera Sanders Hall version of Hawkgirl as part of the Justice Society of America in the Stargirl television series. Sadly, she lost her life to Brainwave on the night the Injustice Society attacked the JSA headquarters.

In addition to Quintessa Swindell’s (Trinkets) Cyclone, the film will also include Noah Centineo (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) as Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, with Doctor Fate also slated to appear in the film though an actor has yet to be officially cast in the role.

Dwayne Johnson has been working on Black Adam for 10 years. The character was originally supposed to appear in this year’s Shazam! but decided to save his highly-anticipated debut for a later film in order to let each character get some breathing room. However, despite not appearing in Shazam!, his character was teased with the wizard Shazam, played by Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), telling his origin story to Billy Batson.

Based on the DC Comics character created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck, Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) with Johnson starring as the titular anti-hero and Adam Sztykiel having written the current script. Noah Centineo will play Atom Smasher in the movie. The film will be the second collaboration between Collet-Serra and Johnson, who have also been working together on Disney’s forthcoming adventure film Jungle Cruise.

RELATED: Warner Bros. Sets PVOD & Blu-ray Release Dates for Wonder Woman 1984

The film will be produced by Johnson and FlynnPicturesCo’s Beau Flyn along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon will be overseeing the project for FlynnPictureCo.

Black Adam was slated to hit theaters on December 22, 2021, but was recently pushed back to an unspecified release date due to production delays from the global pandemic.

The post Exclusive: Noah Centineo Talks Working With Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam appeared first on ComingSoon.net.