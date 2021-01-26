Exclusive Rage Trailer: Love Can Make You Do Horrible Things

ComingSoon.net is debuting the exclusive trailer for the upcoming Australian indie thriller film Rage, starring Matt Theo (Night Shift), Hayley Beveridge (Dead Moon Circus), and Richard Norton (Mad Max: Fury Road). Releasing in North America on February 23 by Gravitas Ventures, you can check out the trailer for the suspenseful revenge thriller now in the player below!

After a violent home invasion leaves mild-mannered husband Noah (Matt Theo) in a coma and his wife Madeline (Hayley Beveridge) deeply traumatised, Noah awakens to find out that one of the attackers is still on the loose. As Noah and the nearly-despondent Madeline try to move on with their lives, Madeline spots the attacker, opening up a twisted tale of brutal revenge where all isn’t as it seems. Along the way, a scarred and seasoned Detective John Bennett (Richard Norton) fights his own inner demons whilst trying to solve the crime.

Directed by John Balazs (Dancer, Night Shift) and written by Michael J. Kospiah (The Suicide Theory), Rage aims to explore the aftermath of trauma, the expectations of modern marriage, revenge, and infidelity.

The movie was produced by Marlane Ghmed and Vikki Blinks for Prima Lux Films in association with Adam La Rosa (Suzi Q) for La Rosa Productions and is set for release on all major VOD platforms in North America and a Vimeo On Demand release in Australia on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

