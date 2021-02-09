Exclusive Sator Clip Teases Chilling Indie Horror Treat

Just in time for the film’s debut on digital platforms, ComingSoon.net has received an exclusive clip from 1091 Pictures for Sator teasing the chilling indie horror pic inspired by true events from writer/director Jordan Graham’s life. The exclusive clip can be viewed in the player below!

Secluded in a desolate forest home to little more than the decaying remnants of the past, a broken family further torn apart by a mysterious death. Adam, guided by a pervasive sense of dread, hunts for answers only to learn that they are not alone; an insidious presence by the name of Sator has been observing his family, subtly influencing all of them for years in an attempt to claim them.

The uniquely spectral horror-thriller teases the line between fact and fiction as its core story of a demon making contact with an intimate family is inspired by director Jordan Graham’s own life. For years, generations of his family, including his grandmother, have claimed to make contact with a mysterious presence by the name of Sator and the film features her own haunting accounts of contact.

“Sator is quite personal to me,” Graham said in a statement. “It delves into my family’s dark history with mental illness surrounding a supernatural entity and uses home video footage to create an interwoven piece between documentary and fiction.”

The film, written, produced, scored, edited, lensed and directed by Graham over the course of seven years, stars newcomers Micheal Daniel, Aurora Lowe, Gabriel Nicholson and Rachel Johnson alongside Graham’s late grandmother, June Peterson.

Sator is now available to rent or purchase on VOD platforms!

