Exclusive Sound of Violence clip from SXSW Midnighters slasher

Ahead of the film’s world premiere at next month’s South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) in the Midnighters lineup, ComingSoon.net has received an exclusive clip from the Jasmin Savoy Brown-starring auditory slasher Sound of Violence. The clip can be viewed in the player below!

Written and directed by previous SXSW alum Alex Noyer (808), the story centers on Alexis, who recovered her hearing after witnessing the brutal murder of her family when she was ten. The visceral experience awakened synesthetic abilities in her and started her on an orphaned path of self-discovery through the healing tones of brutal violence. She goes on to pursue a career teaching and experimenting to find new sounds and is supported and loved by her roommate Marie, who is unaware of the dark secrets behind Alexis’ unique music and the part she unknowingly plays. Faced with the likelihood of losing her hearing again, Alexis escalates her pursuit of her masterpiece through gruesome sound experiments and devastating designs. She won’t let anything stop her, not even love.

Alongside Brown (Scream), the cast for the film includes Lili Simmons (Ray Donovan, Bone Tomahawk), James Jagger (Vinyl, The Outpost) and Tessa Munro (S.W.A.T.). The film was produced by Hannu Aukia (Somewhere Somewhere) and Noyer with Mike Micari (The Ring) executive producing and Gravitas acquiring the North American rights for a May release with sales being handled by VMI Worldwide.

“I’ve been lucky to be surrounded by people who believed in my idea of an artist in lieu of a killer,” Noyer said in a statement. “From our amazing lead Jasmin Savoy Brown to my producing partner Hannu Aukia, to our cast and crew, this movie came together because of confidence in that vision. Gravitas showed us that same confidence. I am delighted for them to bring it to North American audiences so soon after our World premiere at SXSW.”

Sound of Violence is set to premiere at SXSW, which will begin on March 16.

