Exclusive The Arbors Trailer Promises a Creepy Crawly Nightmare

Exclusive The Arbors trailer promises a creepy crawly nightmare

ComingSoon.net is debuting the exclusive trailer for Gravitas Ventures‘ upcoming horror movie The Arbors, which will be available on Digital and cable VOD platforms on March 26. You can check out the trailer now in the player below along with the poster!

RELATED: Exclusive Rage Trailer: Love Can Make You Do Horrible Things

Set against a dreary small town, The Arbors follows Ethan Daunes (Drew Matthews), a reclusive locksmith struggling to keep ties with his younger brother, Shane (Ryan Davenport). Ethan’s life takes an unsettling turn after finding a strange small creature and forming a mysterious connection. After a string of unexplained killings, the creature’s true nature is soon revealed, and Ethan finds himself at the center of panic and paranoia.

The movie stars Drew Matthews (Lodge 49, Bluff City Law, The Resident), Ryan Davenport (The Front Runner, Stan Against Evil, Ahab), Sarah Cochrane (Nostalgia 2, Sand Man, Daisy Creek), Daryl Munroe (Murder Calls, The Fire That Sweeps the Pine), Lexi Rose, and Brooks Addis (A Thousand Acres, Pallbearers, Dangerous Times).

RELATED: CS Interview: John Rhys-Davies Talks Grizzly II: Revenge

The Arbors was directed by Clayton Witmer who co-wrote the screenplay along with Chelsey Cummings.

The post Exclusive The Arbors Trailer Promises a Creepy Crawly Nightmare appeared first on ComingSoon.net.