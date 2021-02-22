Exclusive The Croods: A New Age Deleted Scene With Ryan Reynolds!

Exclusive The Croods: A New Age deleted scene with Ryan Reynolds!

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have provided ComingSoon.net with an exclusive The Croods: A New Age deleted scene from the animated hit’s upcoming Blu-ray and digital release. The film is now available on digital platforms, and on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and DVD on February 23. In the clip the hilarious Ryan Reynolds gives us a top notch depiction of a teenage boy in love and in distress. Check out the animatic clip in the player below!

It’s bonus features will include: two exclusive animated shorts, a gag reel, deleted scenes and activities the whole family can enjoy together, this fun and entertaining adventure is the must-own family movie of the new year! The full art for the Blu-ray copy can be seen in the gallery below!

Bonus Materials on digital, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and DVD:

>DEAR DIARY: WORLD’S FIRST PRANKS – In this exclusive original short film, Eep reveals how a comical accident led her and Dawn to discover the joys of tricking their families and set about performing “the world’s first pranks”

>FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: LITTLE RED BRONANA BREAD – In another exclusive original short, join the Croods as they settle down for a very prehistoric family movie night experience. With shadowy figures around every corner, Eep must keep Gran and her delicious Bronana Bread safe from punch monkeys.

>GAG REEL

>TO: GERARD – In this original DreamWorks animated short, an elderly man brightens the day of a little girl through magic.

>DELETED SCENES

>THE CROODS’ FAMILY ALBUM – Meet the actors who portray the Croods and their new cast members, the Bettermans. What makes them tick, how do they resemble their characters and what lessons have they learned from making the film.

>THE EVOLUTION OF… – In this fun making of, we hear from the filmmakers and stars of THE CROODS: A NEW AGE about the evolution of the Croods franchise.

>HOW TO DRAW: CAVEMAN STYLE – Join one of DreamWorks talented illustrators inside the cave as they demonstrate how to draw our favorite characters.

>FAMILEAF ALBUM – Inspired by the prehistoric family album given to guy by the Betterman’s, we create a fun video showing you how to make your own using real leaves or green construction paper for pages and string (or even dental floss!) to hold it all together.

>STONE AGE ATTACK – A three-part featurette highlighting fun, easy to make recipes that kids and parents can make together.

>FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JOEL CRAWFORD, PRODUCER MARK SWIFT, HEAD OF STORY JANUEL MERCADO AND EDITOR JIM RYAN

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family. The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans. The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.

DreamWorks Animation invites you on an all-new adventure back in time with The Croods: A New Age. The sequel sees the return of the first film’s voice cast consists of Nicolas Cage (Mandy), Emma Stone (Maniac), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 2), Catherine Keener (Kidding), Cloris Leachman (American Gods) and Clark Duke (I’m Dying Up Here) as The Croods face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another family.

New voice cast members include Star Wars alum Kelly Marie Tran as the only child of the Bettermans named Dawn with Leslie Mann (Blockers) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Dawn’s parents. The sequel is directed by Joel Crawford with Mark Swift set to produce.

