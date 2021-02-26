Exclusive The Obituary of Tunde Johnson Clip From Stanley Kalu’s Timely Drama

ComingSoon.net has an exclusive clip from the new drama The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, available now on PVOD and Digital from Wolfe Releasing. You can check out the clip in the player below and rent or buy your copy of the movie here!

This timely film is directed by Ali LeRoi from a screenplay written by Stanley Kalu and stars Steven Silver (13 Reasons Why), Spencer Neville (Ozark), and Nicola Peltz (Transformers: Age of Extinction). It follows a wealthy, Nigerian-American teen (Silver) who is pulled over by police, shot to death, and immediately awakens – reliving the same day over and over, trapped in a terrifying time loop that forces him to confront difficult truths about his life and himself. The film tackles a number of issues prevalent in American society including racism, police brutality, LGBTQ acceptance, mental health, and addiction.

Written four years ago by Nigerian-born Stanley Kalu when he was a student at USC, the screenplay for The Obituary of Tunde Johnson was the winner of 2018 THE LAUNCH: Million Dollar Screenplay Competition co-founded by producers Zachary Green and Jason Shuman, to find the next generation of great screenwriters from around the world. Winning the competition came with a $50,000 education grant, literary representation, and the promise his screenplay would be produced as a feature film with a budget of at least $1 million. Kalu was announced the winner on August 8th, 2018, and principal photography started on October 25th, 2018.

This bold, piercing drama had its World Premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019, was one of eight films awarded the prestigious Next Wave designation, opened the Austin Film Festival a month later, and won the Audience Award for the best Debut Narrative Feature at the 2020 L.A. Outfest. Produced by Zachary Green p.g.a., Jason Shuman p.g.a., Chuck Bond, and Marni Bond, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson is the directorial feature debut for LeRoi and feature screenplay debut for Kalu.

