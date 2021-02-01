Exclusive The Pembrokeshire Murders Clip Featuring Luke Evans

ComingSoon.net has an exclusive clip from BritBox’s North American premiere of the true-crime drama limited series The Pembrokeshire Murders starring Luke Evans (The Alienist, Beauty and the Beast). The series will begin airing weekly on the streamer starting February 2. You can check out the clip now in the player below!

Evans leads the cast of this true-crime limited series as Steve Wilkins, a detective chasing a notorious cold case. After being promoted, Wilkins hand-picks a team to tackle a pair of notoriously unsolved murders that have plagued his department for years.

As part of the investigation, Wilkins figures out the killer, John Cooper, was actually already in jail for another crime, but was due to be released – forcing him and his team to prove the connection to prevent a murderer from being freed to potentially kill again.

Cooper would eventually be dubbed “The Bullseye Killer,” as an appearance on the popular game show “Bullseye” would play a role in his conviction.

Manhunt’s Marc Evans directs off a script written by Nick Stevens and adapted from the novel by Wilkins and ITV reporter Jonathan Hill (who worked together to solve the case).

On the same day, BritBox will also be premiering Catching The Game Show Killer, a documentary featuring the real-life account of the infamous crimes from those who helped solve them.

