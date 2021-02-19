Exclusive The Sinners Clip From Courtney Paige’s Debut Thriller Feature

ComingSoon.net has an exclusive clip from the new thriller The Sinners, the debut feature from director/writer Courtney Paige available now On Demand from Brainstorm Media. You can check out the clip now in the player below and rent or buy your copy of the movie here!

Seven schoolgirls, part of a clique dubbed The Sinners, become the lethal target of an unknown killer after a harmless prank goes horribly wrong.

The movie is described as a whodunnit, a blend of The Craft meets Se7en, centering on a murder mystery about seven girls from a religious town that start a cult where they embody the seven deadly sins.

The Sinners stars Kaitlyn Bernard, Brenna Llewellyn, Brenna Coates, Keilani Elizabeth Rose, Jasmine Randhawa, Carly Fawcett, Natalie Malaika, Aleks Paunovic, and Lochlyn Munro.

The movie was directed by The Arrangement’s Courtney Paige who co-wrote the screenplay along with Erin Hazlehurst (Dragged Home, 9 Questions, The House That Sterling Built) and Madison Smith, who has starred in The Order, NarcoLeap, and Salvation. Siena Oberman and Hannah Griffiths produced.

