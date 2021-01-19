Extraction Sequel Eyeing to Start Production This Fall

In a recent interview with Collider, director Sam Hargrave has confirmed that filming on Netflix’s follow-up to their hit action film Extraction might start this coming fall. However, he did admitted that this might still change, depending on the ongoing pandemic.

“[That’s] still the case, COVID-pending. That’s kind of everyone’s little caveat right now, but we’re moving forward on it as if we’re shooting in the fall. Joe [Russo] is still finalizing the script,” Hargrave said. “We’re all excited to read it. I’ve read different iterations, but I’m excited to read what he turns in. We’re all looking forward to getting back in the saddle and hopefully bringing another action-packed adventure in the ‘Extraction’ universe.”

Extraction (formerly titled as Dhaka) takes place in an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers and follows a young boy who becomes the pawn in a war between notorious drug lords. After being trapped by kidnappers inside one of the world’s most impenetrable cities, his rescue beckons the unparalleled skill of a mercenary named Tyler Rake. But Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harboring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission near impossible.

The cast included Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok), David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow), Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Fay Masterson (Vice), Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson) and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

The film was being produced by Netflix. Joe Russo has written the script while Sam Hargrave, known for his stunt work in multiple MCU movies as well as small roles in action films such as Atomic Blonde, had made his directorial debut with the film.

Extraction was produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo through their AGBO banner along with Hemsworth, Mike Larocca, and Eric Gitter.

