Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ends New Captain America Intro

Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ends with Introduction of the MCU’s New Captain America

In a recent interview with The Rich Eisen Show, MCU star Anthony Mackie was asked if he will be Marvel Studios’ newest Captain America, which most fans assumed following Avengers: Endgame when Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers handed his iconic shield to Sam Wilson. Understandably, Mackie wasn’t able to directly name the identity of the next Captain America but he did explain that taking the mantle isn’t as easy as it looks.

He teased that by the end of Disney+’s upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans should expect the introduction of the MCU’s newest Captain America as the series primarily tackles the question of “Where the shield’s gonna end up?”

“At the the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve, ‘It doesn’t feel right because this shield is yours.’ So, you know, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America. Where the shield’s gonna end up and if Captain America, if that moniker is gonna come back and somebody’s gonna hold that moniker again,” Mackie said.

RELATED: New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Promises Lots of Action

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War) as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities–and their patience.

Joining them are MCU veterans Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp, who are set to return as Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively. Neither character has appeared onscreen since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

During the Marvel Studios panel at D23 Expo 2019, it was revealed that Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49, Black Mirror) has joined the series for the role of Marvel Comics character John Walker/ U.S. Agent. Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep, Supergirl), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within) and Danny Ramirez have also been cast for the series.

RELATED: WandaVision Episode 3: Clues, Predictions & Takeaways

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a six-episode series that is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer. John Wick creator Derek Kolstad has also joined the series’ writing/creative team. The series is set to debut on March 19, 2021.

The post Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ends New Captain America Intro appeared first on ComingSoon.net.