Falling Trailer & Poster Released for Viggo Mortensen’s Directorial Debut

Quiver Distribution has released the official Falling trailer and poster for the upcoming drama starring, written, and directed by Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen (Green Book, Captain Fantastic, Eastern Promises). You can check out the trailer now in the player below along with the new poster!

Falling follows John (Viggo Mortensen) who lives with his partner, Eric (Terry Chen), and their daughter, Mónica (Gabby Velis), in California, far from the traditional rural life he left behind years ago, while his conservative father, Willis (Lance Henriksen), lives alone on the isolated farm where John grew up. In the early stages of dementia, Willis is brought to John’s California home to help him relocate. Unfortunately, their best intentions ultimately run up against Willis’s adamant refusal to change his way of life in the slightest.

The movie also stars Lance Henriksen, Sverrir Gudnason, and Laura Linney. The project was produced by Daniel Bekerman, Chris Curling, and Mortensen, and was executive produced by Ethan Lazar, Peter Touche, and Philip Waley.

Mortensen’s directorial debut will debut in theaters, on Digital, and On Demand on February 5.

