Family Leave: Jennifer Garner to Star in Netflix’s Body Switch Comedy Adaptation

Family Leave: Jennifer Garner to Star in Netflix’s Body Switch Comedy Adaptation

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Golden Globe winner Jennifer Garner (Alias, 13 Going on 30, Juno) will star in and lead Netflix’s body switch comedy adaptation Family Leave, based on the book Bedtime for Mommy by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

RELATED: Tim Burton & Netflix Teaming for Live-Action Wednesday Addams Series

The movie follows the Brenners, who “wake up to a full family body switch [and] they quickly realize the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world; they must unite with this group of strangers and determine how to undo the body switch, all while hilariously navigating daily life in a different body, before it is too late.”

Pick up your copy of Bedtime for Mommy here!

Garner will also produce Family Leave with Nicole King for Linden Entertainment along with Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard for Grey Matter Productions. Jason Brian Rosenthal will serve as executive producer.

RELATED: The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Finally Begins Production

For Netflix, Garner will also be starring in the family comedy Yes Day, based on the book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld, and the sci-fi action movie The Adam Project from Shawn Levy, starring alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The post Family Leave: Jennifer Garner to Star in Netflix’s Body Switch Comedy Adaptation appeared first on ComingSoon.net.