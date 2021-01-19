Fangoria Launches Fangoria Studios With Partner Circle of Confusion

Entertainment and Publishing company FANGORIA has launched FANGORIA Studios to develop and produce film, television, and podcasts using the iconic FANGORIA, STARLOG, and GOREZONE brands with an eye towards developing a slate of sci-fi and horror projects with global appeal. Circle of Confusion will represent them in all areas.

There are many great stories in genre that have yet to be told from cultures rich with folklore and monsters of their own. When it comes to horror everyone screams in the same language.

“We’re incredibly excited to begin a new chapter of our 40+ year-old brands to launch FANGORIA Studios with our partners at Circle of Confusion. As filmmakers ourselves, our commitment is to expand genre across the world. We want to share original stories with audiences both domestically and internationally,” said owners Tara Ansley & Abhi Goel.

For decades FANGORIA has provided a platform to highlight those in front of and behind the camera, and now FANGORIA Studios is excited to develop their own projects with their partner Circle of Confusion, who has an incredible track record of discovering new talent with projects like The Walking Dead, John Wick, and The Matrix franchises.

