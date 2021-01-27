Fear the Walking Dead Returns for Second Half of Season 6 This April

Fear the Walking Dead returns for second half of Season 6 this April

AMC has announced that the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, featuring nine episodes, will return on Sunday, April 11 at 9 pm/8c. A new episode of Talking Dead will air later that evening. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead will also be available early on AMC+ each week.

RELATED: Eli Roth’s History of Horror Renewed for Season 3 at AMC

Three new characters join the cast in these nine episodes, including John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville, Scrooged), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary, Fargo, Deadwood). Additionally, Aisha Tyler (Director: CSI, Roswell NM, Axis) directed episode 613 this season.

As Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, “The End is the Beginning.”

RELATED: The Beast Must Die: AMC Networks Acquires Original Drama Series

Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

The post Fear the Walking Dead Returns for Second Half of Season 6 This April appeared first on ComingSoon.net.