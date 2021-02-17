February 16 Blu-ray, Digital and DVD Releases

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Archenemy

Max Fist claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers but still fights crime.

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

Maggie Grace, Diane Keaton, and Jeremy Irons lead this warmhearted romantic comedy that follows a colorful cast of characters searching for love against the backdrop of a wedding.

The Swordsman

After being blinded in a coup against the king, Joseon’s greatest swordsman goes into hiding, far removed from his city’s anguish. But when traffickers kidnap his daughter, he has no choice but to unsheathe his sword once more.

Fear of Rain

FEAR OF RAIN dives into the terrifying inner workings of a young woman (Madison Iseman) who desperately wants to believe the world that she sees and feels is real…but instead she is forced to question everything, and everyone, around her.

Random Acts of Violence

A crazed fan uses comic writer Todd Walkley’s ’Slasherman’ as inspiration for his killings forcing Todd to put an end to his comic once and for all.

Breaking Surface

During a winter dive on a remote part of the coast in Northern Norway, two sisters’ lives fall into danger; when a rockfall traps one of the sisters on the ocean floor, a battle against time begins in the middle of the wilderness.

God Of The Piano (DVD)

Anat has never been able to reach her father’s exacting musical standards, and now her family’s hope of producing a musical prodigy rests on her unborn son. When the baby is born deaf, she cannot accept it and resorts to extreme measures to ensure that her child will be the composer that her father always wanted.

Mayor (DVD)

Mayor is a real-life political saga following Musa Hadid, the Christian mayor of Ramallah, during his second term in office. His immediate goals: repave the sidewalks, attract more tourism, and plan the city’s Christmas celebrations. His ultimate mission: to end the occupation of Palestine. Rich with detailed observation and a surprising amount of humor, MAYOR offers a portrait of dignity amidst the madness and absurdity of endless occupation while posing a question: how do you run a city when you don’t have a country?

Reissues

Do the Right Thing (4K)

Spike Lee wrote, produced, directed and starred in this critically acclaimed comedy-drama, featuring Danny Aiello, chronicling the hottest day of the year in a diverse Brooklyn neighborhood.

Man With a Movie Camera

This dawn-to-dusk view of the Soviet Union offers a montage of urban Russian life, showing the people of the city at work and at play. Considered one of the most innovative and influential films of the silent era. Score by Michael Nyman.

Baby Doll

This steamy Southern drama stars Oscar-winner Karl Malden, as a cotton gin owner married to a sultry teenaged bride, who steadfastly refuses to sleep with her husband until she turns 20.

Orgy Of The Living Dead

When handsome gentleman Serge (Stelvio Rosi) arrives in a quiet 19th century European village for the reading of his late uncle’s will, he immediately enters a nightmare world of mad science, murder and reanimated corpses.

The Belles of St.Trinian’s

The schoolgirls of St. Trinian’s are more interested in racing forms than books as they try to get-rich-quick. They are abetted by the headmistress’ brother. In this classic comedy which spawned several sequels, both the headmistress and her brother are played by Alastair Sim. Based on the cartoons of Ronald Searle.

Wild West Days

Kentucky Wade and his two buddies ride to help a couple who are being threatened by outlaws. Kentucky and his pals also keep busy fighting their way across the plains and mountains to battle a tribe of Indians led by Red Hatchet. Shortly they also contend with false reports of a strike, which starts a gold rush and exciting hair-trigger action.

Santo In The Treasure Of Dracula: The Sexy Vampire Version

After inventing a time machine, Mexican wrestler, El Santo, uses it to go back in time to track down the location of Dracula’s hidden treasure. This is with the noble intention of using the treasure to help fund a children’s hospital. In his quest to obtain the treasure, he is forced to face down and battle Dracula and his bevy of beautiful, vampire vixens. The original 1969 release of Santo en El Tesoro de Drácula was black-and-white and featured no nudity. The film was simultaneously shot in colour featuring full frontal nudity for European markets and finally released in Mexico in 2012 as El Vampiro y el Sexo.

Watching TV with the Red Chinese (DVD)

A trio of Chinese exchange students, Tzu (James Chen, The Walking Dead), Wa (Keong Sim, Dead To Me) and Chen (Leonardo Nam, The Fast and the Furious: Toyko Drift) arrive in New York City in 1980, eager for what America has to offer. They make friends including a literature teacher named Dexter (Ryan O’Nan, Queen of the South) and his girlfriend Suzanne (Gillian Jacobs, Community).

New On Digital HD

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee (exclusive clip)

Playing himself in this raucous comedy, Paul Hogan is a retired actor and overshadowed by his Crocodile Dundee character. Due to be knighted by the Queen of England, he gets caught up in a series of hilarious scandals.

Rams (exclusive clip)

Two estranged brothers, Colin (Sam Neill) and Les (Michael Caton), are at war raising separate flocks of sheep. When Les’s prize ram is diagnosed with a rare and lethal illness, authorities order a purge of every sheep in the valley but Colin attempts to stealthily outwit the powers that be.

I Blame Society

A struggling filmmaker senses her peers are losing faith in her ability to succeed, so she decides to prove herself by finishing her last abandoned film, and committing the perfect murder.

Music

Zu is newly sober and finding her way in the world when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music, a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of Sia’s favorite themes –finding your voice and what it means to create family.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

From Bridesmaids co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo comes this comedy about two best friends who leave their small town and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Willy’s Wonderland

When his car breaks down, a quiet loner (Nic Cage) agrees to clean an abandoned family fun center in exchange for repairs. He soon finds himself waging war against possessed animatronic mascots while trapped inside Willy’s Wonderland.

Saint Maud

A newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul – but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

Monster Hunter

When an unexpected sandstorm transports soldiers to a new world, they discover an unknown habitat with monsters immune to their firepower.

Supernova

Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci), partners of twenty years, are traveling across England in their old camper van visiting friends, family, and places from their past. Following a life-changing diagnosis, their time together has become more important than ever until secret plans test their love like never before.

Wonder Woman 1984

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing a wide array of foes including: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA

In 1977, with just four months left, NASA struggles to recruit scientists, engineers and astronauts for their new Space Shuttle Program. That is when Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek’s Lt. Uhura, challenges them by asking the question: Where are my people?

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season

Based on Matt Ruff’s novel, this series follows Korean war vet Atticus Freeman, his friend Letitia and his Uncle George on a journey across 1950s Jim Crow America where they face racist terrors and the terrifying monsters of an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

Bordertown Season 2

In Season 2 of the Finnish Nordic Noir hit Bordertown, chief investigator Kari Sorjonen of the Serious Crimes Unit deals with a variety of harrowing homicides on the border between Finland and Russia. Each of these murder cases takes the viewer on a journey into humanity’s dark

underbelly, in which no one will be able to escape their past.

Harley Quinn: The Complete First and Second Seasons

Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this half hour adult animated action comedy series. With the help of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of Doom. Dont worry, she has got this. Or does she? In Season 2, Harley has defeated the Joker, and Gotham City is hers for the taking, whats left of it, that is. Her celebration in the newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler and Two Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, they are intent on keeping Harley and her crew from taking control as the top villains in Gotham.

