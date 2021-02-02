February 2 Blu-ray, Digital and DVD Releases

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Let Him Go

A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to save their only grandson from a dangerous family.

Wild Mountain Thyme (DVD)

Rosemary is set on winning Anthony’s love. Anthony, stung by his father’s plan to sell the farm in Ireland to his American cousin, is finally jolted into pursuing his dreams.

Host

Six friends accidentally invite the attention of a demonic presence during an online séance.

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror

This documentary traces an untold history of Black Americans through their connection to the horror film genre.

Born A Champion

Dennis Quaid and Sean Patrick Flanery headline this powerful underdog story about a beaten jujitsu fighter who gets a second shot at glory when a rematch with his foe is declared.

Breach (DVD)

Bruce Willis stars in the action-packed, Sci-fi thriller. Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from new threat; a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what is left of humanity.

Reissues

Dark Intruder

This film stars Leslie Nielsen as Brett Kingsford, an Occult expert who is brought in by police to help solve a series of murders in which a mystical statue is left at each crime scene.

The Norseman

Before Columbus was born, an 11th-century Viking prince (Lee Majors) sails from Greenland to the unknown land we now call America in search of his father – a Norse king (Mel Ferrer) who went on an earlier expedition and was captured by the savage warriors of the Iroquois nation.

Crossroads

Soulful Delta R&B uplifts the tale of a gifted guitarist looking for the soul of the blues in the hands of the Devil.

Blind Fury

Nick Parker (Rutger Hauer) is a blind Vietnam vet who was trained by local tribes to enhance his remaining senses and now expertly wields a sword. On his return to the US, he goes to visit an old Army buddy, Frank Devereaux (Terrance O’Quinn), but discovers that he and his family are in danger from a crooked casino boss. Nick must save his friend’s son, and evade the henchman in pursuit of them.

Accepted

From the producer of Bruce Almighty and Liar Liar comes a whole new school of thought: Accepted. When every college turns him down, Bartleby “B” Gaines decides to make one up.

New On Digital HD

Haymaker

Haymaker follows a retired Muay Thai fighter (Sasso) working as a bouncer, who rescues an alluring transgender performer (Ruiz) from a nefarious thug, eventually becoming her bodyguard, protector, and confidant. The relationship leads Sasso’s character to make an unexpected return to fighting, risking not only his relationship, but his life. It’s a story about human dignity and love.

Miyagi (exclusive clip) (on VOD February 5)

The Oscar nominated actor best known for his role of Mr. Miyagi, left behind a painfully revealing autobiographical record of his much-too-brief time here on earth. Tracing his journey from being bed bound as a boy to the bright lights and discrimination in Hollywood. Deep inside that sweet, generous, multi-talented performer seethed an army of demons, that even alcohol and drugs couldn’t mask.

Payback (exclusive clip) (on VOD February 5)

Mike Markovich, a young stockbroker at a Mob-controlled Wall Street firm, is betrayed and imprisoned for six years. When he is released, his deadly quest for vengeance begins.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Sesame Street: Elmo’s World – Things Elmo Loves (DVD)

What do drawing, chickens, grandparents and elephants have in common? They’re all things Elmo loves! Sesame Street’s furry red monster explores wonderful topics kids love to ask about including emotions, grandparents, bus drivers, drawing, fruit, and more!

