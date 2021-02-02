February 2021 Free Games for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold

Sony and Microsoft have both announced the slate of February 2021 free games that will be available to subscribing PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

This month’s PlayStation lineup is all about creativity. Dazzle the crowds with creative chaos in the vehicular combat of Destruction AllStars, available on PlayStation Plus until Monday, April 5. Then, showcase your artistic side with some magical portraiture in Concrete Genie (this game also includes two additional modes built especially for PS VR), and get inventive with supernatural abilities in order to save your skin in Control; both titles are available until Monday, March 1.

You can subscribe to PlayStation Plus via this link.

On Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, experience one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas in Gears 5, available February 1 to February 28. Survive against the living dead in the horror-thriller title that started it all with Resident Evil, available February 1 to February 28. Then, experience the gorgeous and imaginative world of Salt in the action-adventure platformer Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, available between February 16 to March 15. For Xbox’s classic lineup via Backward Compatibility, crack your whip and get ready to explore in Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb, available February 1 to February 15, and return to the troubled world of E.D.N III in the action-shooter Lost Planet 2, available February 16 to February 28.

Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. You can also join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which includes all these fantastic benefits plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass. You can subscribe to Xbox Live Gold via this link. You can join Xbox Games Pass via this link.

The post February 2021 Free Games for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold appeared first on ComingSoon.net.