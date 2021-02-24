February 23 Blu-ray, Digital and DVD Releases

February 23 Blu-ray, Digital HD and DVD Releases

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

The Croods: A New Age

In search of a new home, the Croods encounter the more sophisticated Betterman family. A new threat forces the two families to set aside their differences to avoid extinction.

The Last Vermeer

An all but forgotten true story about a soldier investigating a renowned Dutch artist, who is accused of conspiring with the Nazis.

Horizon Line

A couple flying on a small plane to attend a tropical island wedding must fight for their lives after their pilot suffers a heart attack.

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob (DVD)

Scooby-Doo and the gang journey back in time to help King Arthur save his throne from an evil sorceress.

Redemption Day (DVD)

Having just returned home, decorated U.S. Marine Captain Brad Paxton’s (Gary Dourdan) wife, Kate, is kidnapped by a terrorist group while working in Morocco. He is forced back into action for a daring and deadly operation to save the woman he loves.

Alone With Her Dreams (DVD)

Lucia must stay behind under the care of her stern and overbearing grandmother in 1960’s Sicily, while her parents and younger brother emigrate to France to find work. The girl mopes the days away and grows increasingly curious about her grandmother’s hatred towards other members of the family on the island, until one day she discovers the reason why and uncovers a terrible secret.

Mambo Man (DVD)

Mambo Man is the story of JC, a Cuban farmer and music promoter who is presented with a business proposition that appears too good to be true. Desperate to alleviate his financial woes, JC gambles everything he has on it, and along the way learns who his true friends are.

Book Club

Alien: Into Charybdis (The Alien Series, Book 9)

“Shy” Hunt and the tech team from McAllen Integrations thought they’d have an easy job—set up environmental systems for the brand new Hasanova Data Solutions colony, built on the abandoned ruins of a complex known as “Charybdis.” There are just two problems: the colony belongs to the Iranian state, so diplomacy is strained at best, and the complex is located above a series of hidden caves that contain deadly secrets. When a bizarre ship lands on a nearby island, one of the workers is attacked by a taloned creature, and trust evaporates between the Iranians and Americans. The McAllen Integrations crew are imprisoned, accused as spies, but manage to send out a distress signal… to the Colonial Marines.

Reissues

Port of Freedom

German heartthrob Hans Albers stars as Hannes, a former sailor who now works as an entertainer, playing his accordion in the streets and cabarets of the garish red light district of Hamburg. When he meets a headstrong young farmgirl (Ilse Werner), Hannes’s passions are reawakened, and he is torn between his love for Gisa and the beckoning call of the sea.

Pump Up the Volume

By day, Mark Hunter (Christian Slater) is a painfully shy new kid in a small Arizona town. But by night, hes Hard Harry, the cynical, uncensored DJ of a pirate radio station. Idolized by his high school classmates (who are unaware of his real identity), Harry becomes a hero with his fiercely funny monologues on sex, love, and rock and roll. But when he exposes the corrupt school principal, she calls in the FCC to shut Harry down.

John Hughes 5-Movie Collection

From teenage heartache to adult comedy-of-errors, get all the essential John Hughes movies including Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Pretty in Pink, Some Kind of Wonderful, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, and She’s Having a Baby in one awesome collection!

Lady Sings the Blues

The essence of Billie Holiday, one of America’s most loved and memorable blues singers, is captured brilliantly in a tour-de-force debut performance by singer Diana Ross. This stunning biography received 5 Academy Award nominations, including Diana Ross for “Best Actress”. Starring opposite Ross are Billy Dee Williams and Richard Pryor.

The Hand That Feeds The Dead

Baron Ivan Rassimov, a brilliant doctor, died horribly during a laboratory fire. Since that day, his daughter Tanja retired to a life of seclusion, covers her disfigured face. Professor Nijinski once a student of Rassimov, has married Tanja, and is trying to restore her lost beauty. However, to reach his goal, professor Nijinski needs beautiful young victims for his transplant experiments.

Castle Of The Creeping Flesh

In an ancient castle, a mad scientist is trying to revive his dead daughter by an operation, but there are certain body parts he needs that he can’t get. His problem is solved when a group of young party-goers stumble into his castle.

Shogun’s Joy Of Torture

From the outrageous imagination of cult director Teruo Ishii comes this infamous omnibus of three shocking tales of crime and punishment.

My Dream is Yours

Michael Curtiz (Casablanca) directed this frothy but moving musical starring Doris Day and Eve Arden. A talented young singer on her way to stardom is in love with another singing star.

Plague Town

For a dysfunctional American family, a trip to the Irish countryside is about to go very wrong. Folksy locals have a sinister agenda. The forest is filled with packs of giggling, deformed children who enjoy playing sadistically depraved games. And in the nearby village, kindly grandmothers knit a waking nightmare. Now the ultimate horror is about to hit home-in a place called Plague Town.

The Attic Expeditions

Trevor (Andras Jones) is a young man who has been sentenced to a long stay in a mental hospital after brutally killing his girlfriend. However, the longer Trevor is in the stir, the more he wonders if the murder ever really happened, or if it’s all just a horrible fantasy implanted in his brain by Dr. Elk (Jeffrey Combs), the sinister director of the asylum.

New On Digital HD

Silk Road

Ross Ulbricht (Nick Robinson) launches the website Silk Road, a completely anonymous drug market, catching the focus of disgraced DEA agent Rick Bowden (Jason Clarke). As their private lives erode, they are trapped in an elaborate game of cat-and-mouse.

Pinocchio

Academy Award winner Roberto Benigni stars as Geppetto in the enchantingly reimagined Pinocchio, about a puppet that magically comes to life and dreams of being a real boy.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Betty White’s Pet Set: The Complete Series (DVD)

In 1971, just prior to Betty’s sitcom superstardom, she created and hosted a weekly program, BETTY WHITE’S PET SET, celebrating her lifelong love of animals. Produced with her husband Allen Ludden (Password), BETTY WHITE’S PET SET — not seen in decades — gave Betty the opportunity to welcome celebrity friends with their dogs, cats and horses in additional to a wide range of wild animals including tigers, bears, elephants, lions, wolves, gorillas, chimps, cougars, cheetahs, seals, kangaroos, zebras, eagles, snakes, penguins and many more creatures both in the studio and on location.

Inside Amy Schumer: The Complete Series (DVD)

Stand-up superstar Amy Schumer steps off the stage and right into a series of embarrassing episodes. From envelope pushing sketches (Two Girls, One Cup auditions, anyone?) to wildly inappropriate interviews with real people, this is life as she knows it.

Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In: The Complete Series (DVD)

The ‘60s gave us “in-crowds,” “be-ins” and “love-ins,” and starting in 1968, the happening place for free-form comedy was Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, broadcast from beautiful downtown Burbank. Straight man Rowan and wisecracking co-host Martin led a gaggle of goofballs through a rapid-fire assault of one-liners, skits, bits and non sequiturs that left viewers in hysterics and disbelief. Anything and anyone in the public eye was a target. Political correctness? Forget it! The groundbreaking, Emmy Award-winning show anchored the Monday 8 p.m. time slot on NBC until March 12th, 1973.

