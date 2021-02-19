First Gameplay & Release Date for No More Heroes III Revealed!

The intergalactic superhero ranking tournament is almost here as yesterday’s Nintendo Direct presentation offered fans the first proper look at gameplay and revealed an August release date for the highly-anticipated No More Heroes III! The trailer can be viewed in the player below!

In the first mainline installment in the Grasshopper Manufacture franchise in 11 years, players will step back into the shoes of legendary assassin Travis Touchdown as he must fight to make it to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings in an effort to stop the evil Prince FU and his ten alien assassins from taking over the Earth.

To enter into each subsequent ranked battle, Travis will need to pay a pretty steep fee and therefore must take on various missions around town to make the money he needs to fight. An invitation to the next fight will be sent once the required fees have been transferred via ATM. Enjoy even more hardcore slash-‘em-up action than ever before as you use the Joy-Con’s intuitive controls to wield Travis Touchdown’s trusty Beam Katana along with a slew of pro wrestling techniques!

Also, featured for the first time in the series, Travis can now use his Death Glove to activate a variety of skills, allowing for more strategic battles. Furthermore, players can now customize the new Skill Tree and try out different Death Glove Chip combinations to find the play style that works best for you.

It’s the Galaxy vs. the Hood in a full-on war by proxy.

No More Heroes III hits shelves for the Nintendo Switch on August 27!

