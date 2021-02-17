First Look at Alan Cumming in Prodigal Son as “The MindSleuth”

A first look at Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Alan Cumming’s (The Good Wife, Briarpatch) guest star role on Prodigal Son Season 2 has been released (via Entertainment Weekly)! The character, named Simon Hoxley and who will reportedly appear in two episodes beginning with the March 2 episode, is described as a supremely confident and cocky Europol agent known as “The MindSleuth” who is considered one of the most celebrated criminal profilers in the world. Hoxley travels to New York to solve the murder of Nicholas Endicott… which puts Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) in his crosshairs. You can get your first look at Cumming’s Hoxley below!

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Now he’s using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright’s team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives Dani Powell (Aurora Perrineau), JT Tarmel (Frank Harts), and medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka (Keiko Agena).

Season 2 picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister, Ainsley (Halston Sage), in the Season 1 finale. Now, he must “take care” of her and protect his mother, Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young), from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his “prodigal son,” but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.

New episodes air every Tuesday night on FOX, with episodes also available to stream on Hulu the following day.

