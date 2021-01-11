Frank Grillo’s Crossbones Returning to MCU in Disney+’s What If…?

Frank Grillo’s Crossbones returning to MCU in Disney+’s What If…?

Though having met his end in Phase Three’s Captain America: Civil War, Frank Grillo isn’t done with the role of Crossbones just yet as the Prison Break alum has confirmed to Collider that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Disney+ animated series What If…?.

What If…? reimagines famous events from the MCU films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ in Summer 2021, Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their roles.

While chatting with Grillo, the 55-year-old actor revealed that he recorded “four or five episodes” for the animated series, which will see continuities shifted and alternate realities explored, including a zombified Captain America, and that he was more than ready to return to the world of Marvel, no matter the project.

“If the President calls and says, ‘I want you to come to the White House,’ you don’t ask why, you just kind of get on a plane and go to the White House,” Grillo said. “CAA called, my agents called and said, ‘They’re doing this thing, What If…?, and they have four or five episodes planned out, you can do it all in one [day].’ I’m like, ‘Whatever, I don’t care what the money [is], it doesn’t matter, yes I’m going to do it. Absolutely. All day, every day.’ I recorded that probably almost a year ago, and I’m sure with COVID and everything, everything was put on hold, but now it’s come back around. I literally don’t know anything more about it. I don’t even remember what I was doing, I don’t even remember what I said in the shows, but I think it’s gonna be cool. My little guy, my son Rio — he’s not so little, he’s 13 — he’s a crazy Marvel fan, he can’t wait to see it. He can’t wait. You’re just kind of interpreting it yourself and reading off the page and trying to stay into the character of Crossbones. They set up this scenario and we just kind of play around until we get it. And then they show a little bit sometimes, but you know Marvel, they don’t wanna show you too much. Especially me, I’m a big mouth, I’ve been scolded many times.”

The series is directed by Bryan Andrews with Ashley Bradley serving as head writer.

The original What if comic book series debuted in 1977 and over time, 200 issues have been published. The stories ranged from the impossible to the ridiculous as Marvel looks to use the streaming service to tell more out of the box stories unachievable through live-action.

