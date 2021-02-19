Gareth Evans, Tom Hardy & Netflix Partnering for Action-Thriller Havoc

Gareth Evans, Tom Hardy & Netflix partnering for action-thriller Havoc

After first working with the streaming platform on the well-received action-horror pic Apostle, Gareth Evans is reuniting with Netflix and has signed a first-look deal with the service and set his first film with the action-thriller Havoc, in which Tom Hardy (Venom) has signed on to star.

The film, which is being written and directed by Evans, will center on a bruised detective as he must fight his way through a criminal underground after a drug deal gone wrong to rescue a politician’s estranged son while also unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Evans, who is also well-known for writing/directing/editing the Iko Uwais-starring hit action franchise The Raid, will produce and direct a number of films for Netflix under his creative partnership with the streaming platform. He is set to produce Havoc via his One More One Productions banner alongside Ed Talfan for Severn Screen, Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Film and Hardy. The film also marks the latest collaboration between the latter label and Netflix, whose past projects together include iBoy, ARQ, Bushwick, I Don’t Feel At Home in this World Anymore and The Night Comes For Us.

Havoc will mark Evans’ first time stepping behind the camera for a feature project since the Dan Stevens-led Apostle, with his most recent project being the Sky Atlantic and AMC action-crime drama Gangs of London, which he co-created with longtime collaborator Matt Flannery and also served as director first and fifth episodes. The other seven episodes of the first season were helmed by Corin Hardy (The Nun) and Xavier Gens (Hitman, The ABCs of Death).

