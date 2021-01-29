George Clooney Teaming With Legendary for Buck Rogers Revival

George Clooney teaming with Legendary for Buck Rogers revival

Just a few months after announcing plans to bring the iconic sci-fi character back to the big screen, The Hollywood Reporter has brought word that Legendary has tapped George Clooney to help shepherd its multi-platform Buck Rogers revival.

RELATED: Legendary Developing Film Adaptation of Buck Rogers

The two-time Oscar winner has signed on to executive produce the limited series adaptation with partner Grant Heslov (Catch-22) via their Smokehouse Pictures banner alongside Angry Films’ Don Murphy, Susan Montford and Flint Dille, grandson of the franchise’s creator. While Clooney is also being eyed for a starring role in the franchise and the project is being developed as a potential starring vehicle, sources note there are no acting deals currently in place for the Midnight Sky star and helmer.

Murphy has been attached to a new adaptation of Buck Rogers since 2015 before hitting a wall as the Dille Family Trust attempted to claim copyright ownership of Rogers and led to a long lawsuit battle between the two, with the case eventually being dismissed as the judge found that the Trust handled intellectual property improperly, ignored court directives and abused legal procedures while filing for bankruptcy.

Click here to purchase the Complete Collection Blu-ray set of the NBC series adaptation of the character!

Sources previously reported that Legendary is looking to develop the Buck Rogers property into a big-screen franchise that will expand into a “prestige television series, as well as an anime series” to help expand the world of the 25th century for audiences.

Created by Nowlan, Rogers made his debut in the 1928 issue of Amazing Stories in a tale entitled “Armageddon 2419” and followed the central hero, a man who became trapped in a coal mine during a cave-in and is suspended in time, waking up nearly 500 years into the future, where he’s enlisted to help fight a war between several gangs in what used to be America.

RELATED: Ben Affleck in Talks to Lead George Clooney’s The Tender Bar

John F. Dille Co. eventually brought the character to the comics world with the strip Buck Rogers in 1929, which launched him to best-selling popularity and saw him expand to toys, radio plays, comic books, a Buster Crabbe-starring movie serial and the cult favorite 1979 NBC TV series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century starring Gil Gerard in the titular role. The wheels for a new adaptation began turning in 2008 when Frank Miller was set to write and direct a film, though it was cancelled after the critical and commercial failure of his adaptation of The Spirit.

(Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The post George Clooney Teaming With Legendary for Buck Rogers Revival appeared first on ComingSoon.net.