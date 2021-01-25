Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ghost Revealed On Master Chef Segment

Ghostbusters: Afterlife ghost revealed on Master Chef segment

It’s been a long time since we’ve had any new Ghostbusters: Afterlife news, mainly due to the film’s constantly shifting release date. Thankfully, a segment on Master Chef Junior Spain offered a quick peek at one of the film’s ghostly baddies, a six-armed, blue creature the crew dubbed Muncher. You can check out the ghost in the gallery below!

This could be the same ghost we saw briefly in profile in the first trailer…

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will focus on a new family with single mom Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two kids, Trevor and Phoebe (Finn Wolfhard & Mckenna Grace) who move into a beaten-down farmhouse in Oklahoma only to discover that there’s something strange in the neighborhood. Unexplained quakes shake the town. There’s an old mine nearby that bears the name of Ivo Shandor, who built the Manhattan high-rise in the 1984 film that channeled the forces of evil. Paul Rudd costars as a local teacher who’s been documenting the unexplained phenomena, befriending Callie and her kids and helping make the connection between the current weirdness and the events of three decades before.

12-year-old Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel, Annabelle Comes Home) stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) playing her mother and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT) as her brother. Paul Rudd (Avengers: Endgame) will be playing a teacher in the film, while Oliver Cooper and Bokeem Woodbine will also be featured. Original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will reprise their characters.

Jason Reitman (Juno, Young Adult, Tully) directed the new film, taking over from his father Ivan Reitman who helmed the first two and will produce. Reitman, who had a cameo in 1989’s Ghostbusters 2, co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan (Monster House, Poltergeist), who is no stranger to ghost stories.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to hit theaters on November 11, 2021!

