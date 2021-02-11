Gina Carano Was Set to Get Mandalorian Spin-Off Series Before Firing

Fans found vindication yesterday as Lucasfilm finally elected to give Gina Carano the axe from The Mandalorian and the world of Star Wars due to controversial social media posts, but a new report from The Hollywood Reporter reveals the studio originally had a different path in mind and were ready to give the actress her own show.

Sources report that Lucasfilm had originally been gearing up to offer the actress a spin-off series with her character Cara Dune as the lead that would be unveiled at December’s Disney Investor Day, but following her first round of controversy on social media in November scrapped those plans. Additionally, the studio was reportedly only keeping the actress around in an unofficial probationary status and were keeping a close eye on her behavior moving forward and waiting for a her to give them a reason to fire her.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

What was the straw that broke the camel’s back? Carano recently wrote an Instagram post comparing being a Republican in the United States to being a Jewish person in Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

That post has been deleted from Carano’s IG, but the hashtag #FireGinaCarano has been trending on Twitter since it went up and has continued to circulate screenshots of it and other insensitive posts.

It was also widely expected that Carano would return for The Mandalorian Season 3 and that she was rumored to be a lead character in Rangers of the New Republic, an upcoming spinoff series, though her firing will likely see the character written out of the universe and other character instead considered to lead the project.

